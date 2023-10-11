Sergio Brown, a former NFL defensive back whose mother was found dead last month, is now in police custody. Today (Oct. 11), U.S. law enforcement apprehended him near San Diego following his deportation from Mexico, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Sergio’s arrest came on the heels of an Illinois-issued warrant linked to his mother’s death. According to CNN, Mexican authorities reportedly knew of his location since Sept. 19, only acting after it was materialized.

On Sept. 17, the Maywood Police Department reported finding 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s body near her home following alerts from family members unable to reach her. The Cook County Medical Examiner later confirmed the cause of death as injuries from an assault, ruling it a homicide.

That same day (Sept. 17), Sergio’s brother, Nick Brown, took to Instagram pleading for his whereabouts. He wrote, “My brother Sergio is still missing. If anyone knows where he is, I want him to know that I love you, and please come home.”

Elsewhere, the post read, “It’s a sad but hopeful time, and we will all get through this together. Mom always told me, ‘Tough times don’t last,’ and our last conversation about tough times being temporary is my beacon of hope. Mom, thank you for being strong, caring, diligent, fancy, funny, and for saving my art. I won’t let you down.”

Sergio had a seven-year NFL career, playing for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Buffalo Bills. His disappearance and subsequent arrest left his family and community puzzled and anguished.

Last week, the Brown family issued a statement through their attorney, Christian Conway. They urged authorities to expedite the investigation. “No family should bear the weight of uncertainty regarding the circumstances of their loved one’s passing,” they said.

The relatives also acknowledged that they hadn’t been in touch with Sergio since his disappearance. They added, “We continue to pray for his well-being and advocate for his immediate and safe return to the United States. Let us work together to turn this tragic loss into a force for positive change and justice. Myrtle was a beautiful, loving, and inspirational soul that made everyone around her feel like they mattered. With her contagious smile and personality, our loss of Myrtle has left an indescribable void not only in our lives but in our communities.”

This week’s arrest reignited interest in the case, as questions around Sergio’s alleged involvement remain unanswered. Legal proceedings are underway to transfer him from Southern California to Chicago, where he could potentially be charged with first-degree murder.