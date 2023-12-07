LeBron James has spoken out after a mass shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas left three dead and one injured on Wednesday (Dec. 6). During an NBA In-Season Tournament press conference, the four-time champion acknowledged those affected by the tragedy.

“My brother from back home texted me and told me to be safe out here. I heard about [the] shooting at UNLV. My condolences to the families that lost loved ones,” he stated in response to a reporter’s inquiry. “Just goes back to what I said before about guns in America. I think it’s such a longer conversation. We’re the only ones who keep dealing with the same story, the same conversation every single time it happens. And it just continues to happen.”