Photo: Brendan Smialowski / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.28.2023

Yesterday (March 27), 28-year-old Audrey Hale opened fire at The Covenant School in Nashville, killing three children and three adults. When Hale arrived at the school to carry out the meticulously planned attack, she was toting three deadly weapons. According to police, they were just a few of the guns Hale legally purchased in the lead-up to the massacre. 

“We’ve determined that [the killer] bought seven firearms from five different gun stores here legally. Three of those weapons were used yesterday during the horrific tragedy,” Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in a news conference held today (March 28), as reported by The Guardian

“Law enforcement knew nothing about the treatment she was receiving, but her parents felt she should not own weapons,” he added. “They were under the impression that she sold one weapon and did not own any more. As it turned out, she had been hiding several weapons within the house.” Prior to the shooting, Hale was receiving treatment for an emotional disorder. 

Police say they discovered “several different writings” that Hale composed before carrying out the attack. Per Nashville’s NewsChannel 5, one former middle school basketball teammate shared troubling messages Hale sent her just a few minutes before the police were first notified that a shooting was happening. “One day this will make more sense,” Hale wrote at 9:57 a.m. “I’ve left behind more than enough evidence behind. But something bad is about to happen.” School surveillance video showed a time stamp of just before 10:11 a.m. when she began spraying gunfire through the school’s doors. Police say they got a call about a shooter at 10:13 a.m., and according to Drake, officers engaged the suspect at approximately 10:24 a.m.

After the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022, local law enforcement officials were criticized for waiting over an hour before engaging with and killing the shooter there. When Drake reflected on his officers’ response at The Covenant School, he acknowledged that they always strive to respond as quickly as possible. “We feel [that] our response right now, from what I’ve seen, I don’t have a particular problem with it. But we always want to get better,” he said. “We always want to get there in two or three minutes.”

President Biden has called on Congress to pass stricter gun restrictions, including an assault weapons ban, in the wake of this latest mass shooting. Hale used two assault-style guns and a pistol before being killed by two police officers.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black high school students solve math problem thought to be impossible for over 2,000 years

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Education
RIP
Shootings
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Black high school students solve math problem thought to be impossible for over 2,000 years

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Ben Crump reveals funeral details for Irvo Otieno and plans to deliver a national call for justice

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Nashville police hailed as heroes after bodycam footage shows quick response in school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Metro Nashville police reveal Audrey Hale pre-planned the mass school shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Niecy Nash shares an emotional video on the Nashville school shooting as it hits her close to home

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Pediatric surgeon claims she visited kids and left minutes before Nashville school shooting

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023

Politicians demand change in wake of Nashville mass school shooting

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Nashville's Covenant School held an active shooter training event 13 months before shooting

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

Death toll for Nashville school shooting rises, 3 adults and 3 children

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Passionate mom takes over Fox News' Nashville shooting livestream: "How is this still happening?"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.27.2023

Three students killed in Nashville school shooting, suspect deceased

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Drowning of three sisters in Texas pond now investigated as homicide

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.27.2023

Department of Justice investigating Mississippi sheriffs for violent encounters with four Black men

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.27.2023

T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lil Duval and more mourn the passing of talent agent Claybourne Evans Jr.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.26.2023

Virginia officer fired in connection with shooting of unarmed Black man

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.25.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More