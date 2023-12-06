Today (Dec. 6), “Earn Your Leisure” announced the key speaker for the Accra, Ghana stop of their “Market Mondays World Tour.”
Slated to take place on Dec. 27, the highlight of the event is an appearance from Kevin Okyere. The founder and CEO of Springfield Group’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in Africa’s oil industry will offer practical insights for entrepreneurs and business professionals.
Troy Millings stated, “Having Kevin Okyere speak at our event is a tremendous opportunity for our audience to learn from one of Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs. His insights are invaluable.”
Rashad Bilal also emphasized, “This is a chance to understand the real dynamics of the African business landscape from someone who has successfully navigated it.”
Born in 1980 in Ghana’s Ashanti region, Okyere’s early business ventures included selling iced water at football matches and working summer jobs in the U.K. He launched Springfield Group at age 26, and under his leadership, the company expanded into various industries, including oil trading, storage, and exploration.
Okyere’s most notable project, the development of the West Cape Three Points Block 2 (WCTP2), saw him personally invest $70 million. It marked the first time a Ghanaian company ventured into oil exploration. Springfield Group also holds an 82 percent interest in WCTP2, which spans 673 square kilometers in the Tano Basin of the Gulf of Guinea.
Meanwhile, “Earn Your Leisure’s” “Market Monday Tour” kicked off in Los Angeles on March 11. Subsequently, the pair hosted events in Toronto, London, and Chicago with special guests Ian Dunlap and 19Keys.
On the media side, Millings and Bilal recently welcomed special guests like Pusha T, B. Simone, Slim Thug, and Jeezy for “Assets Over Liabilities” this season, which airs on REVOLT weekly.
