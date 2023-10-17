Today (Oct. 17), REVOLT and Target announced the return of “Bet on Black.” Season three of the competition series will continue to highlight the entrepreneurial journeys of Black business owners across the United States in a variety of industries including spirits, food, skincare, and more.

In this new season, Dustin Ross returns as the host and comedian Danielle Young will be introduced as the backstage correspondent, who will provide viewers with an inside scoop into the progress of the contestants. The panel of judges, which includes Pinky Cole — a returning favorite from last season — Van Lathan, Bun B, and Ray J, will come together to review the business plans and ideas from the rising entrepreneurs, who are competing for a grand prize of $200,000 in funding.

According to a press release, the series will not only draw attention to REVOLT’s unwavering commitment to providing opportunities for the Black business community, but will also highlight its role in amplifying the voices and impact of today’s foremost Black changemakers within their respective communities, even from behind the camera. “‘Bet on Black‘ is more than a show, it represents a cultural movement that is empowering our community by reshaping the narrative of Black entrepreneurship while providing brilliant Black business owners with the resources, support, and spotlight they deserve,” CEO of REVOLT Detavio Samuels said in the press release. “This multi-platform program will continue to change lives and create real change in season three as we amplify more entrepreneur stories and invest even more into the future of our economy.”

“I’m thrilled to spearhead a show as groundbreaking as ‘Bet on Black.’ Our team is energized by the opportunity to showcase the innovation and resilience of Black entrepreneurs,” president at REVOLT Studios Atlanta Monique Chenault added. “With a dynamic, almost all female production team, we’re not just telling stories; we’re creating a movement. ‘Bet on Black’ is a testament to the excellence within our communities and a powerful platform for inspiring the next generation of Black visionaries. We can’t wait to share the inspiration and empowerment this season will bring.”

A new episode of “Bet on Black” is set to premiere on REVOLT’s TV channel every Monday starting Oct. 23 at 9:30 p.m ET. It will also extend to all REVOLT platforms — YouTube, website, app, and VOD — on Tuesday (Oct. 24) at 5 p.m ET.