On Friday (Dec. 1), Wiz Khalifa surprised his fans with a new mixtape titled Decisions, a 13-song body of work with production from ID Labs, Big Jerm, Soul Professa, LNK, and more. Later that day, he delivered a visual from said project for “Heavy Hitters,” a bass-heavy number that saw the Taylor Gang head honcho rapping about women, weed, and more.

“Ride around, no shirt on, your b**ch get lurked on, her a** look perfect, bend it over, now work it, throw it in a circle, I ain’t tryna hurt you, my kush color is purple, tatted up the whole surface, chains on, I’m swervin’, top spot, I earned it, hurtin’ n**gas on purpose, my b**ches come with papers in their purses…”

The accompanying clip for “Heavy Hitters” was directed by CB Four. The simple-yet-effective offering shows Wiz rocking unique outfits and catching vibes in a dark space, all as special effects help to bring his lyrics to life.

Decisions followed impressive 2023 drops from the Pittsburgh talent, including See Ya and Khali Sober. He also flexed his acting chops as the legendary George Clinton in Spinning Gold, a biographical drama that depicted the life of Casablanca Records founder Neil Bogart.

In an interview with REVOLT’s “Drink Champs,” Wiz spoke on the blog era and being one of the first hip hop artists to perform at music festivals. “We pioneered a lot of things just by being available,” he told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. “I think me being one of the first rap acts doing festivals and just bigger headlining stages, it opened up a lot of opportunities for people to bring that same attention to the other artists as well. It’s really good to see the whole show scene and festival scene budding.”

Press play on Wiz’s “Heavy Hitters” video below.