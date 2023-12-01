Today (Dec. 1), Wiz Khalifa decided to close out the year with a new mixtape titled Decisions, which boasts 13 dope cuts for the masses to enjoy. ID Labs, Big Jerm, Nostxlgic, Soul Professa, and more contributed to the project’s production.

Decisions was led by “Up The Ladder,” which contained the kind of cannabis-heavy subject matter that the Taylor Gang head honcho is popular for. “I smoke my own weed, my b**ch watch specific bags, want my downfall, failed their mission and get mad, wide-leg jeans feeling different when they drag, I got no stress ’cause I’m smoking on the best, in the world, can’t tell me where your girl at, that’s a real flex,” he rapped on the bass-heavy effort.

2023 was a prolific year for Wiz, beginning with the March film Spinning Gold, which saw him taking on the role of the legendary George Clinton. Months later, he delivered the 25-song See Ya, complete with assists from Lil Vada, Young Deji, and Chevy Woods. Continuing his momentum, Wiz brought forth the equally potent Khali Sober in October.

As REVOLT previously reported, Wiz followed in the footsteps of peers like Future and Lil Wayne by selling a portion of his catalog to media investment firm HarbourView Equity Partners. The deal included past hits like “See You Again,” “Black and Yellow,” and “The Thrill,” along with “dozens of albums, mixtapes, and collaborations with some of the biggest names in entertainment.”

“[CEO Sherrese Clarke Soares] and HarbourView truly understand the value of music and artistry,” the Pittsburgh star stated in a press release following the announcement. “We are excited to partner with them as they continue to build a dynamic media company that is in line with the values and goals we all have here at Taylor Gang.”

Press play on Decisions below.