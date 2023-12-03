Busta Rhymes credits sticking to an old school code of ethics for helping him avoid falling into the trap of public disputes with his industry peers.

The Flatbush-raised emcee is currently enjoying a season of being celebrated by others, including artists such as Swizz Beatz, Timbaland and Pharrell, who each serve as executive producers on his new album, BLOCKBUSTA. The LP was released on Nov. 24 and marks Busta’s 11th solo studio album.

“I’m getting more flowers now than I’ve ever gotten in my career, you know all these awards and accolades… this entire 2023 has been magical for me,” Busta recently said during an appearance on “Way Up with Angela Yee.” When asked how he has managed to remain well loved throughout the years, he said that, on the one hand, it is due to the blessings of the Most High.

On the other hand, Busta explained, “You conduct yourself in a manner where you are a giver of love and respect, and I’m super consistent with that. Even if there’s an issue, Imma address you with it. I’m not getting on the record with it to talk to nobody on social media about something that I know I can reach out to you directly about, which allows us to maintain the integrity and the respect we got for each other even if we ain’t seeing eye to eye in any situation.”

The 12-time Grammy-nominated hitmaker added that when there is no public disrespect, it thwarts any issues of having to rectify a fallout in the public. Simply put, Busta stated, “The way I was raised, if you do have the opportunity to reach me, which I’m super accessible unless you giving me an energy that makes me feel like you’re not welcome in my space, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t be able to find a way to get in touch with me.”

Busta was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards in June. This summer he also blazed domestic and international stages while on “The Final Lap Tour” with 50 Cent. The New York legend will headline a month-long multi-city trek in support of his new project beginning March 13 in San Francisco.