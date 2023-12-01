On Thursday (Nov. 30), 2 Chainz held a Q&A on Twitter where his fans inquired about the creation of his Welcome 2 Collegrove LP with Lil Wayne. One user, TheNewestCarter, asked if there were any unfortunate omissions from the project. “Yea, a Prince sample and [a] Roddy Ricch feature,” the Atlanta talent replied. Tity Boi dropped another fun fact when asked by AlmightyKane1 about the overall recording process. “We took our time with it, but one song that didn’t make the cut that I wish [it] did featured [Kevin Durant] and he went crazy,” he revealed. Whether or not this meant that the Phoenix Suns star actually rapped on a track wasn’t confirmed.

Released in November, Welcome 2 Collegrove contained 21 songs with contributions alongside 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross, and Marsha Ambrosius. 50 Cent also handled narrator duties throughout. The release — which followed 2016’s ColleGrove — earned 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200 following its debut.

“We’ve been working on it for some time, had a lot of clearance issues, but for the most part, we’re two hardworking individuals who go in the studio every night,” 2 Chainz previously explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the album’s creation. “So, I don’t think it was hard recording the music. It just was a process of getting the music out to the people. I think me and him just have that chemistry. We enjoy working with each other a lot and it’s a lot of respect there. And as I always say, steel sharpens steel. So, it’s always that little piece of anxiety of knowing that this verse has to be better than the last one. I think it’s healthy. I think competition is healthy in any and everything that we do.”

Check out some tweets from the aforementioned Q&A below.