On Thursday (Nov. 30), 2 Chainz held a Q&A on Twitter where his fans inquired about the creation of his Welcome 2 Collegrove LP with Lil Wayne. One user, TheNewestCarter, asked if there were any unfortunate omissions from the project. “Yea, a Prince sample and [a] Roddy Ricch feature,” the Atlanta talent replied. Tity Boi dropped another fun fact when asked by AlmightyKane1 about the overall recording process. “We took our time with it, but one song that didn’t make the cut that I wish [it] did featured [Kevin Durant] and he went crazy,” he revealed. Whether or not this meant that the Phoenix Suns star actually rapped on a track wasn’t confirmed.
Released in November, Welcome 2 Collegrove contained 21 songs with contributions alongside 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Benny The Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross, and Marsha Ambrosius. 50 Cent also handled narrator duties throughout. The release — which followed 2016’s ColleGrove — earned 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne a top 20 placement on the Billboard 200 following its debut.
“We’ve been working on it for some time, had a lot of clearance issues, but for the most part, we’re two hardworking individuals who go in the studio every night,” 2 Chainz previously explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the album’s creation. “So, I don’t think it was hard recording the music. It just was a process of getting the music out to the people. I think me and him just have that chemistry. We enjoy working with each other a lot and it’s a lot of respect there. And as I always say, steel sharpens steel. So, it’s always that little piece of anxiety of knowing that this verse has to be better than the last one. I think it’s healthy. I think competition is healthy in any and everything that we do.”
Check out some tweets from the aforementioned Q&A below.
We took our time with it but one song taht didn’t make the cut that I wish did featured @KDTrey5 and he went craaazy 🤯 https://t.co/MxmPfP169A— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 30, 2023
My verse on Oprah & Gayle speaks on that https://t.co/Q7SOMc9JyX— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 30, 2023
Working on it https://t.co/SM9oYe7K4s— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
Good vibes good energy me n tune brothers so it flows easily https://t.co/xLMta73IZp— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
You sleep on @MeAndHaloPod 😐 https://t.co/bb5XeFqOVJ— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
Yes limited run otw https://t.co/wWruYliTbL— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
FREE AGENT TONI‼️ https://t.co/pPmGqRvhKj— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
Yea a prince sample and @RoddyRicch feature https://t.co/DToHzKi267— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
Best narrator out now https://t.co/FFpbeDoskF— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
🤔🤔 how u kno bout that https://t.co/YSk8HiEa60— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
Time will tell #welcome2collegrove https://t.co/duTvF2lBIY— Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) December 1, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Bas teams up with AJ Tracey for "179 Deli" single
11 T-Pain lyrics to spit the perfect game
Trending
Walmart has the home essentials for everyone on your holiday shopping list
Below, our gift guide highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds for anyone in need of a home refresh.
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicked off at Central State University
In October, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University. The HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH was the first stop on Walmart’s Black and Unlimited HBCU Tour.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
From city lots to lush gardens: The power of urban farming with Karen Washington
This is the inspiring story of Karen Washington, a pioneering urban farmer who has been revolutionizing urban spaces by transforming them into vibrant community gardens and educational hubs. Sponsored by State Farm.
Investing in stocks in a recession | 'Maconomics'
Host Ross Mac provides useful advice for preparing your personal finances in the event of a recession. He emphasizes the importance of budgeting properly, building an emergency fund, and maintaining discipline when investing.
Best chef's kiss | 'Bet on Black'
“Bet on Black” is back with an all-new season! Watch as judges Pinky Cole, Bun B, Van Lathan, and Target’s Melanie Gatewood-Hall meet new contestants and hear pitches from entrepreneurs Saucy D and Chef Diva Dawg.
Good taste test | 'Bet on Black'
With the help of host Dustin Ross and correspondent Danielle Young, entrepreneurs Diva Dawg, Brooklyn Tea, and The Sable Collective pitch their ideas to the judges. Watch the all-new episode of “Bet on Black” now!
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
Dig In & Drink Up | 'Bet on Black'
In this new episode of ‘Bet on Black,’ food and beverage take center stage as aspiring Black entrepreneurs from It’s Seasoned, Black Farmer Box, and Moors Brewing Co. present their business ideas to judges with mentorship from Melissa Butler. Watch here!
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.