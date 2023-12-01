When it comes to traveling and getting a luxury experience, a few destinations come to mind. Whether you like to live it up in Tulum, find relaxation in Bali, or stay right on the water in the Maldives, people have a lot of options to choose from. Additionally, countries in Africa are getting more exposure and being added to that list. Most tourists visit the Motherland for the culture, food, and African safaris. But now, it is time to add an extravagant getaway as another reason to spend time in one of the richest continents in the world.

Eugene Ahadome, his brother and his sister had a vision and wanted to redefine what luxury looked like in their home country, Ghana. From growing up in the U.S. and being exposed to different activities, the siblings decided to change the way people look at luxury and create something that has never been done before. Combining their love for water sports and wanting to give back to their community, the Ahadome family launched Lake Club.

Lake Club is the newest all-inclusive day resort based around water sports. This luxurious destination is located in Akosombo, which is in the eastern region of Ghana just a couple hours away from Accra. Akosombo is also home to Lake Volta, which is the largest man-made lake in the world. This is the perfect destination for visitors to experience top-tier customer service, indulge in amazing food, embrace beautiful views, and take in water-focused entertainment.

In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Eugene shared the inspiration behind creating Lake Club, steps it took for his family to get started, and how they plan to make their mark in the tourism industry. Check out the conversation below.

What inspired you all to create Lake Club?

My brother and I lived in LA, and our sister stayed in Chicago. Since we were near San Diego, and with Chicago having amazing summers, my siblings and I did different water sport activities growing up. We wanted to bring that feeling back home and open it up to everybody. At the time, we realized there was potential in Ghana. A lot of times, you see people fly out of the U.S. to go to places like Tulum or Dubai. Everything that people look for out there is actually here in Ghana too. We just need to develop the area more.

We centered the Lake Club around water sports for a reason. We wanted Lake Club to be different in that aspect because generally, Africans are scared of water. So we wanted the resort to be all-inclusive, luxurious, and a safe experience with our water sport activities. Once you book your stay, you get free breakfast, lunch, and dinner and access to all the water sport activities.

What kind of water sport activities do you all offer guests?

We have kayaking, paddleboarding, Jet Skis, speed boats, a 10-seater boat, and a 20-seater boat as well.

What was the process of starting a family business like?

My siblings and I all have different roles in the business. I handle the marketing partnerships and branding. My brother has management experience and our sister is a consultant. We were able to bring all of our skills together when developing the business. There was no clashing or anything, so that really helps us in the long run.