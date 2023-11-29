Back in 2020, Ab-Liva spoke on Meek being in the video. “You never know who you’ll inspire! Clipse and Pharrell came to my North Philly hood to shoot a video… Little did I know, on my part of the video, one of the kids wheelin’ their bikes was a young Meek Mill!” he said on Instagram at the time. “We’d share a laugh about it years later when he told me. Always raise the bar and push forward! You never know who’s watching.”

Originally titled “Cot D**n,” the hard-hitting cut was first released on Clipse‘s 2002 debut LP, Lord Willin’. The single later surfaced on The Neptunes Present… Clones. A decade later, Meek and Clipse member Pusha T reunited on wax, appearing together on songs like “Black Moses,” “Body Work,” and “Two Wrongs.”

During a 2018 interview with Angie Martinez, Meek gave a neutral take on Pusha’s beef with Drake, as well as hip hop battles in general. “Ain’t no such thing as going too hard. I would tell Drake that when I see him,” he told the Power 105 host. “That’s how this game came up. This is what it is.”