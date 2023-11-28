Today (Nov. 28), Mariah The Scientist announced her “To Be Eaten Alive Tour,” which will see her touching down in North American and European cities. The expedition kicks off in February 2024 and will run until May of that year.

Said tour will take place in promotion of Mariah’s third studio LP, To Be Eaten Alive. Released back in October, the 10-song effort contained collaborations alongside 21 Savage, Vory, and Young Thug.

“I’m a Scorpio. Because scorpions are relatively meek animals or quieter animals — they don’t really make noise, they’re not super large, or some super standout color — you wouldn’t know what they were capable of until you got close to them, and saw how intricately detailed they were or just how controlled and intentional they can be,” Mariah explained to Office Magazine when asked about the album’s title. “They are predators, not prey. And I do think some people have regarded me as prey.”

She continued, “They have regarded me as less. Some people, not everyone. Some people are catching on to it. Other people are not, other people may never catch on to it. But maybe those are people that just don’t come in contact with me. A lot of people feel they can chew you up and spit you out, but if you chew a scorpion up, you know, you f**ked up. That’ll kill you.”

Check out the full schedule for Mariah The Scientist’s “To Be Eaten Alive Tour” below.

“To Be Eaten Alive Tour” 2024 dates:

Feb. 1: Honolulu, HI — The Republik

Feb. 10: Oslo, Norway — John Dee Live

Feb. 11: Stockholm, Sweden — Kagelbanan

Feb. 13: Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega

Feb. 14: Paris, France — La Machine du Moulin Rouge

Feb. 15: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Melkweg Max

Feb. 17: Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute

Feb. 18: Manchester, UK — Gorilla

Feb. 20: London, UK — Electric Brixton

March 6: Seattle, WA — Neptune Theatre

March 7: Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

March 10: Santa Cruz, CA — The Catalyst

March 12: San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom

March 15: San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park

March 16: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

March 17: Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory OC

March 19: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

March 20: Albuquerque, NM — El Rey Theater

March 22: Houston, TX — House of Blues

March 23: Austin, TX — Scoot Inn

March 24: Dallas, TX — House of Blues

March 26: Denver, CO — The Ogden Theatre

March 28: St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall

March 29: Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

March 30: Chicago, IL — House of Blues

April 1: Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall

April 2: Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

April 3: Montreal, QC — Théâtre Beanfield

April 5: Providence, RI — The Strand

April 6: Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues

April 7: Hartford, CT — The Webster

April 9: Washington, DC — Echostage

April 11: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia

April 12: Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount Theater

April 15: Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live!

April 16: Richmond, VA — The National

April 17: Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

April 19: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works

April 20: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte

April 21: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

April 24: New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater

April 26: Orlando, FL — House of Blues

April 27: St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live

April 28: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live

May 3: Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle