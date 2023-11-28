Today (Nov. 28), Mariah The Scientist announced her “To Be Eaten Alive Tour,” which will see her touching down in North American and European cities. The expedition kicks off in February 2024 and will run until May of that year.
Said tour will take place in promotion of Mariah’s third studio LP, To Be Eaten Alive. Released back in October, the 10-song effort contained collaborations alongside 21 Savage, Vory, and Young Thug.
“I’m a Scorpio. Because scorpions are relatively meek animals or quieter animals — they don’t really make noise, they’re not super large, or some super standout color — you wouldn’t know what they were capable of until you got close to them, and saw how intricately detailed they were or just how controlled and intentional they can be,” Mariah explained to Office Magazine when asked about the album’s title. “They are predators, not prey. And I do think some people have regarded me as prey.”
She continued, “They have regarded me as less. Some people, not everyone. Some people are catching on to it. Other people are not, other people may never catch on to it. But maybe those are people that just don’t come in contact with me. A lot of people feel they can chew you up and spit you out, but if you chew a scorpion up, you know, you f**ked up. That’ll kill you.”
Check out the full schedule for Mariah The Scientist’s “To Be Eaten Alive Tour” below.
“To Be Eaten Alive Tour” 2024 dates:
Feb. 1: Honolulu, HI — The Republik
Feb. 10: Oslo, Norway — John Dee Live
Feb. 11: Stockholm, Sweden — Kagelbanan
Feb. 13: Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega
Feb. 14: Paris, France — La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Feb. 15: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Melkweg Max
Feb. 17: Birmingham, UK — O2 Institute
Feb. 18: Manchester, UK — Gorilla
Feb. 20: London, UK — Electric Brixton
March 6: Seattle, WA — Neptune Theatre
March 7: Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom
March 10: Santa Cruz, CA — The Catalyst
March 12: San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom
March 15: San Diego, CA — The Observatory North Park
March 16: Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern
March 17: Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory OC
March 19: Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
March 20: Albuquerque, NM — El Rey Theater
March 22: Houston, TX — House of Blues
March 23: Austin, TX — Scoot Inn
March 24: Dallas, TX — House of Blues
March 26: Denver, CO — The Ogden Theatre
March 28: St. Louis, MO — Delmar Hall
March 29: Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater
March 30: Chicago, IL — House of Blues
April 1: Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew’s Hall
April 2: Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
April 3: Montreal, QC — Théâtre Beanfield
April 5: Providence, RI — The Strand
April 6: Boston, MA — Citizens House of Blues
April 7: Hartford, CT — The Webster
April 9: Washington, DC — Echostage
April 11: Philadelphia, PA — The Fillmore Philadelphia
April 12: Brooklyn, NY — Brooklyn Paramount Theater
April 15: Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live!
April 16: Richmond, VA — The National
April 17: Norfolk, VA — The NorVa
April 19: Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Works
April 20: Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore Charlotte
April 21: Raleigh, NC — The Ritz
April 24: New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater
April 26: Orlando, FL — House of Blues
April 27: St. Petersburg, FL — Jannus Live
April 28: Ft. Lauderdale, FL — Revolution Live
May 3: Atlanta, GA — Tabernacle
Jennifer Lopez announces 'This Is Me... Now' album
Tinashe announces East Coast leg of "BB/ANG3L Tour"
