Tink and Hitmaka have seemingly put their differences aside. In an Instagram post shared today (Nov. 23), the producer hinted at their reconciliation and new music debuting on Friday (Nov. 24).

In the screenshotted text exchange, the Pillow Talk artist wrote, “I wish I handled you better… I apologize for reacting the way I did. As a close friend, I’m not proud of how we left it. This is coming out tomorrow. It’s not a single, but I’m venting.”

Hitmaka replied, “It’s cool. [You] licked my a** too.” In the comment section, G Herbo, Jeremih, Ty Dolla Sign, Ant Clemons and OG Parker shared a laugh.

In September, a heated altercation between Tink and Hitmaka erupted, leading to a physical confrontation and subsequent revelations about their previously undisclosed romantic relationship.

Tink initially uploaded a video on Instagram expressing her anger toward the beatmaker. She accused the Chicago native of disrespect and hinted at the release of a potentially damaging video. “Hitmaka, you foul,” she stated. “If you think to put the video out of me in the car, just understand I’ma have to let the clip go, and everybody’s gonna get exposed.”

The “Treat Me Like Somebody” artist admitted to initiating physical contact during the altercation while clarifying that Hitmaka did not retaliate physically. Tink also alluded to ongoing issues since earlier this year. She stated, “Honestly, this has been going on since May. So yeah, this ain’t nothing new.”

In response, Hitmaka addressed the situation on his Instagram Stories. He acknowledged their breakup and expressed his continued love and respect for Tink. The “Thot Box” hitmaker also revealed having footage of the incident and described their encounter in Cancun, where Tink allegedly confronted him and became physical. “I love her,” Hitmaka said. “We are going through a breakup.”

Tink later highlighted financial disagreements as a central issue in their relationship. She claimed Hitmaka requested $2 million from her while expressing frustration over her decision to work on a project independently. “Him asking me for $2 million,” she said in a clip shared online. “That’s not love.”