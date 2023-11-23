On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell‘s long-awaited sequel to the ’90s hit Good Burger officially premiered on the Paramount+ streaming platform. In addition to the duo’s collaborative film, fans are also able to check out an accompanying soundtrack, an 11-song offering that boasts appearances from Maeta, Vic Mensa, Chad Hugo, Lex Luger, Teezo Touchdown, “American Idol” alumn Wé Ani and more.

As the iconic character Ed, Mitchell contributes to the compilation with the pop rock-inspired “All Dudes (Remix),” an inspirational number that sees him looking at the bright side of life on wax. “It’s another day to be better than yesterday / Got everything I need and I got no stress in my way / I’m feeling G-double-O-D / That means I’m good if you know me / I got my family and all of my dudes / I’m not down in the dumps now / Up here shining like the sun now / What a view,” the actor sings on the OAK and Oscar Linnander-produced effort.