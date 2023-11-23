On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell‘s long-awaited sequel to the ’90s hit Good Burger officially premiered on the Paramount+ streaming platform. In addition to the duo’s collaborative film, fans are also able to check out an accompanying soundtrack, an 11-song offering that boasts appearances from Maeta, Vic Mensa, Chad Hugo, Lex Luger, Teezo Touchdown, “American Idol” alumn Wé Ani and more.
As the iconic character Ed, Mitchell contributes to the compilation with the pop rock-inspired “All Dudes (Remix),” an inspirational number that sees him looking at the bright side of life on wax. “It’s another day to be better than yesterday / Got everything I need and I got no stress in my way / I’m feeling G-double-O-D / That means I’m good if you know me / I got my family and all of my dudes / I’m not down in the dumps now / Up here shining like the sun now / What a view,” the actor sings on the OAK and Oscar Linnander-produced effort.
“I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger!” said Thompson via press release when Good Burger 2 was officially announced back in March. “Being part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these two characters have been up to since we last saw them.”
Originally derived from the hit Nickelodeon series “All That,” Good Burger landed in theaters in 1997 with Dan Schneider, Shar Jackson, Sinbad, Shaquille O’Neal, George Clinton, Marques Houston and Carmen Electra in supporting roles. The soundtrack for the original film boasted assists from the likes of De La Soul, 702, Mint Condition and Warren G.
