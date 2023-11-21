The collaboration marked Shaq’s first with Pepsi in decades. Previously, he helped to promote the brand throughout the ’90s in several different clips, including one that was broadcasted during Super Bowl XXVIII. Another saw him bringing the laughs alongside actor Michael J. Fox.

“Back in the ’90s, being big was Shaq’s whole thing,” stated Pepsi Chief Marketing Officer Todd Kaplan via AdAge. “Today, he truly appreciates that good things can come in small packages. That’s the inspiration for the work.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Shaq spoke on being the best rapper-athlete in an interview with TMZ. “When people say they’re better than Diesel, that means you want to compete. I just like competing. So I put stuff out, they put stuff out, and we let the people decide who the No. 1 is. I know who the No. 1 is. I’ma always say myself,” he said. “They got a lot of guys that are coming. Dame Lillard‘s really nice. Iman Shumpert can go. Antonio Brown can go. All these guys can go. It’s all about competition.”