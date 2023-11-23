Following an announcement last week, Compton, California leaders honored Eric “Eazy-E” Wright by renaming a street after him in his hometown. On Wednesday (Nov. 22), Mayor Emma Sharif, City Council officials and family members of the late rapper led an official ceremony for the newly minted Eazy Street, which can be found on the 100 block of Auto Drive South.

“Compton has a lot of history, but nobody knows about it. I figured the most recent history is hip hop history,” said Compton Entertainment Chamber of Commerce President Alonzo Williams, who helped to spearhead the renaming and briefly spoke to ABC7 Los Angeles at the event. “Being [that] this is the 50th anniversary of hip hop, I thought it’d be a great idea to approach the City Council [and] talk about possibly doing this, and they loved the idea.”