Earlier this week, Ice Cube posted a message on Twitter giving fans a chance to ask him any questions they wanted. While many revolved around the announcement of his new album, Man Down, others were about the legacy of his NWA group.

One comment in particular drew a lot of scrutiny from the rapper and fans. It was regarding N.W.A’s role in the issues the Black community faced during their time in the spotlight and read, “Was N.W.A part of the agenda to destroy conscious rap, which was growing in popularity at the time, and promote sex, violence, and gangster behavior amongst the youth?”

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Ice Cube finally responded to the question on Twitter by denying what the comment was implying. The legend basically pointed out that those same issues were in the Black and Latino communities a decade before N.W.A was even formed. So, to attempt the blame the infamous group for those issues was completely inaccurate. Cube also replied to similar comments in a series of other tweets.

Plus, as the Black community already knows, these problems, unfortunately, still persist in today.

The rapper has long been known for being vocal about his personal and political stances. His candid takes on how he feels and what he thinks has been an attribute appreciated by his fans throughout his career. His music, both as part of a group and as a solo artist, reflects his views of the world and the issues millions of people continue to face.

Man Down is reportedly nearly complete with the finishing touches planned for the next few weeks. A release date and track list has not been publicly revealed yet. However, knowing how vocal Cube is, we’re sure to know when we need to.

Check out some of his tweets below.