Earlier this week, Ice Cube posted a message on Twitter giving fans a chance to ask him any questions they wanted. While many revolved around the announcement of his new album, Man Down, others were about the legacy of his NWA group.
One comment in particular drew a lot of scrutiny from the rapper and fans. It was regarding N.W.A’s role in the issues the Black community faced during their time in the spotlight and read, “Was N.W.A part of the agenda to destroy conscious rap, which was growing in popularity at the time, and promote sex, violence, and gangster behavior amongst the youth?”
On Thursday (Sept. 28), Ice Cube finally responded to the question on Twitter by denying what the comment was implying. The legend basically pointed out that those same issues were in the Black and Latino communities a decade before N.W.A was even formed. So, to attempt the blame the infamous group for those issues was completely inaccurate. Cube also replied to similar comments in a series of other tweets.
Plus, as the Black community already knows, these problems, unfortunately, still persist in today.
The rapper has long been known for being vocal about his personal and political stances. His candid takes on how he feels and what he thinks has been an attribute appreciated by his fans throughout his career. His music, both as part of a group and as a solo artist, reflects his views of the world and the issues millions of people continue to face.
Man Down is reportedly nearly complete with the finishing touches planned for the next few weeks. A release date and track list has not been publicly revealed yet. However, knowing how vocal Cube is, we’re sure to know when we need to.
Check out some of his tweets below.
Bullshit. Crack was in the neighborhoods a decade before gangsta rap. In the 70s they called it freebase. So was heroine, weed, Mollys, gangbanging, drive bys, pimping and hoing, dropping out of school, young girls getting pregnant, cussing and the using the word Nigga. It was… https://t.co/XK5QAdWRnU— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 28, 2023
With no gangster rap around, who inspired the mafia that made Francis make a movie like The Godfather (which is a period piece)?— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2023
Who has the power to mainstream anything?
3 generation? Who fucked up the 10 generation before gangsta rap?
Social has always been a ugly, sir.
And… https://t.co/UpSoSfR0zv
From Scarface to the Soprano, I can probably name more Mob movies than gang bang movies.— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2023
So you’re now praising the mafia’s reasons for they’re criminal activity. Who the fuck you think controls the music and movie industry? The Boy Scouts? https://t.co/T4Adj7RXcA
You jumped in a conversation and you didn’t even know the real debate. The question going around the rap community…Is NWA the cause of the black communities downfall? The answer is FUCK NO! https://t.co/bZIui4VeR4— Ice Cube (@icecube) September 29, 2023
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Nas celebrates his 50th birthday in "Fever" visual
Trending
Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"
Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!
The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how it leads to Black wealth with her mom, Dr. Gail Cherry-Peppers, Howard University President Emeritus Wayne Frederick, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry L. Williams, and The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio. Watch now!
Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison
The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’
Quincy Brown vs. Emmanuel Hudson | 'Receipts'
Tap in for the latest episode of our game show, “Receipts,” celebrating Black excellence as host Quincy Brown takes on Emmanuel Hudson to see who can correctly discover our Black and Unlimited shopper’s unlikely passion. Presented by Walmart.
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Yo-Yo is happy hip hop's trailblazers are being recognized & loves how fearless today's female lyricists are
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Yo-Yo opened up about her outstanding career and the women who are holding down the fort today. “I think this generation is more fearless, they take less s**t, they say what they want, and they get it,” Yo-Yo stated in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.