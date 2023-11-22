On Tuesday (Nov. 21), Lauryn Hill took to social media to announce that the remaining dates from her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th anniversary tour have been postponed.

“As many of you may know, I’ve been battling serious vocal strain for the past month. I made it through each show by taking prescribed prednisone, but this can be detrimental to the body when taken in large amounts over long periods of time,” the Fugees star revealed. “In order to prevent any long-term negative affect on my voice and my body, I need to take time off to allow for real vocal recovery so that I can discontinue the medication completely.”

Hill continued by confirming that rescheduled dates would take place sometime in 2024. She also assured that an upcoming show is still going to take place this Saturday (Nov. 25). “The show in Philly this weekend IS STILL HAPPENING. We already had to move this show once, and being so close to New Jersey, it’s basically hometown for us,” she explained. “So, we’ll close out the year with one final show amongst friends and family!”