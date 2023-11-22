This is not the first time the Bronx native had to come after haters regarding someone’s body. As previously reported by REVOLT, during an Instagram Live session back in August of 2021, Lizzo shed tears in front of her fans as she addressed people who had mean things to say about her.

Cardi later came to the “About D**n Time” hitmaker’s defense. “When you stand up for yourself, they claim [you’re] problematic [and] sensitive. When you don’t, they tear you apart until [you’re] crying like this. Whether [you’re] skinny, big, [or] plastic, [they’re] going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember, these are nerds looking at the popular table,” she tweeted.

Cardi has always been candid about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone. During an interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” the “Bongos” hitmaker stated that she’s had a butt lift and a nose job. “I like being perfect, I like a certain type of body for myself,” she said.