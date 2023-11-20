Earlier this month, The Alchemist blessed his fans with the second installment of his Flying High series, which boasted additional features from Conway The Machine, Action Bronson, and more. On Friday (Nov. 17), the legendary beatsmith liberated a new visual from that project for “Paint Different,” a collaboration with Curren$y. In the opening verse, Al delivers rewind-worthy bars about his unique lifestyle.

“Sitting on a dock watching the tide drift away, Amsterdam, London, and Paris, we made a triple play, soon as we touch, they got us situated, bottles of Jean-Pierre Robineux, got my peripheral all pixelated, the maestro on the balcony in the chateau, blowin’ smokе and sittin’ on a mountain from the cash flow, reel in the fish, rope down a stallion with a lasso, slash hustlеr, money from long range like a Splash Brother…”

“Paint Different” is The Alchemist‘s latest drop since the June release, Flying High. Prior to that, he linked with Larry June for the critically acclaimed album “The Great Escape.” “He’s fun to work with, and super-easy,” the producer said of his Bay Area collaborator. “I work with a lot of different artists, and Larry is kind of how his music is. He’s positive and excited about s**t when he’s doing it.”

“I never put a label on it or what I thought I was trying to achieve, I just knew what I didn’t want to do,” Curren$y said about the music while smoking on the front steps of the National Portrait Gallery. “I never wanted to have a rap voice. I never wanted a mode I had to shift into to be whatever the fuck I had to be. I just wanted to be myself so that when it clicked, it would last long because it’s not really any work to be me.”