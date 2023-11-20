Snoop’s initial message spawned posts from rap peers like Meek Mill, who pledged to put the weed down in response.

“I’ma go to Dubai and completely stop smoking,” Meek stated on Twitter. “I’ma follow Snoop. My doctor said I got a lil’ bit [of] emphysema in [my] chest, [and] if I don’t stop smoking, it [will] cut my lifeline in half. I was addicted to the nicotine, and this new weed got too many chemicals, and too risky to play with my mental!” Another artist, Coi Leray, promised that she would stop smoking after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Back in October, Mike Epps told late night host Jimmy Kimmel about Snoop’s global cannabis connections. “I needed some weed for the northern lights, and I called Snoop. I said, ‘Snoop, man, you know anybody up here?’ He said, ‘You know I do, cuz.’ He had a guy in Iceland!” the comedian revealed in regard to a recent vacation. When Snoop arrived to the same show days later, he confirmed his abilities to help others in need. “You know, it’s good to have friends that have friends that, uh, you know, [are] international and global. They’re able to get you medicated and dedicated no matter where you at,” he explained.