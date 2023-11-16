Snoop Dogg has been known for many things throughout his career, but most notably — his love for weed.

Today (Nov. 16), the West Coast hip hop legend made a shocking announcement, stating that he’s quit smoking. “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke,” a statement on his Instagram page read. “Please respect my privacy at this time.”

Although Snoop did not specify what kind of smoke he’s quitting, he has always been a huge advocate for marijuana. In 2020, he was honored with the Clio Cannabis Awards’ Lifetime Achievement for his work and impact on the cannabis industry.

As previously reported by REVOLT, back in September, the stoner revealed the unbelievable amount of blunts he smoked in a day. “Let me show y’all what I been doing today,” Snoop said before showing off a line of 11 clips in total. “All in a day’s work. Oh wow, that’s some good work dog. What kinda pack was it? Death Row. Let a brother know.”