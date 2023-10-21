Mike Epps is known for his ability to steal a scene with his wisecracks and his onstage antics that leave audiences in tears from laughter, but what may be even funnier than his well-prepared jokes is his real life.

The comic proved the latter earlier this week when he appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and dished about an eye-opening trip to Iceland he and his wife, Kyra Epps, had in September. The Next Friday breakout star recalled him and Kyra being dropped several feet into an active volcano, basking in the warm waters of a picturesque blue lagoon, and witnessing the natural phenomenon that is the northern lights. But his sense of humor was fully ignited when he comically recalled calling on Snoop Dogg during his time of need.

“I was up there, and I needed some weed for the northern lights, and I called Snoop. I said, ‘Snoop, man, you know anybody up here?’ He said, ‘You know I do, cuz.’ He had a guy in Iceland!” exclaimed Mike. “He sent me to the dude’s house, and it was in the ghetto. They got a hood. And it was a little chunky white guy — he looked like Bam Bam from ‘Flinstones.’ He had a ponytail on his head and a couple teeth missing — he was like, ‘Yeah, Snoop Dogg sent you?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ … I called Snoop, [and] I said, ‘Man, the eagle has landed.’” The audience erupted into laughter throughout Mike’s recollection.

Snoop appeared on the show on Friday (Oct. 20) for his birthday, where he confirmed the actor’s story. “Well, last time I checked, I was the plug to yo plug; I’m the connect,” said the West Coast rap legend in a comically riddled response to questions about helping Mike score weed. “You know, it’s good to have friends that have friends that, uh, you know, [are] international and global. They’re able to get you medicated and dedicated no matter where you at,” he continued.

The hip hop icon’s affinity for cannabis is so intertwined with his brand that he took advantage of an opportunity to venture into the legal marijuana industry in 2015 with Leafs By Snoop ganja products. In late December 2022, he delved deeper into the lucrative business when he announced Death Row Cannabis.