During a recent Complex interview at the Puma x F1 collection launch in Las Vegas, ASAP Rocky hinted at the possibility of expanding his family with Rihanna.
When asked about potential collaborations at Puma, the artist shifted the conversation to their most cherished creations: Their children, RZA and 3-month-old Riot Rose. “If me and my lady was to collab, what could we team up and just f**king just smash and go crazy on?” Rocky asked. “I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that’s our best creation so far.”
Rocky also praised their collaboration, attributing their success to a divine “ghost designer named God.” He shared, “Nothing’s better than that out there. Any design… We had these beautiful angels. So that’s the best collaboration.”
Although the couple has only worked together on a song once, the 2011 remix of “Cockiness (Love It),” Rocky paid tribute to Rihanna in his music video for “D.M.B.” in May 2022.
Recently named the creative director of Puma x F1, the New York rapper expressed his enthusiasm for the role. He told Complex, “I have always loved motorsports from a distance and the chance to work with Puma and F1 felt like the best way to disrupt the category. I’m eager to explore the impact that streetwear and fashion can play beyond the track.”
Rihanna also supported Rocky’s launch in Las Vegas, where they both made a surprise appearance. The couple attended the pop-up event during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend.
“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what,” Rocky said about his growing family in an interview with Dazed & Confused. “I hope to raise open-minded children. Not people who discriminate… Things like diversity and versatility are important, and they’ll be embedded in the household.”
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!