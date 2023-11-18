In a past interview with the Red Bull Music Academy, Brown spoke on how Kool & The Gang originally formed.

“[Keyboardist] Ricky West lived in the same building as me, and he introduced me to [saxophonist and musical director] Ronald Bell (Khalis Bayyan) and [trumpeter] Spike Mickens. We were a little jazz group called the Jazz Birds, and we’d play stuff like [Dave Brubeck’s] ‘Take Five,'” he said to the outlet. “By 1965-66, we were in high school and playing in clubs six nights a week. We had Alcoholic Beverage Commission cards because we were underage.”

He also revealed what made him take up drumming as a skill. “I had internal rhythm; I used to take butter knives and play on things [as a child]. Then I went down to a music store on Newark Avenue in Jersey City and took a $3 lesson from a gentleman who used to play with The Shirelles,” Brown explained. “He said, ‘Hey man, you’re a natural!’ So he gave me ‘Buddy Rich’s 16 Essential Snare Drum Rudiments’ book; I took one more lesson and never went back. It was expensive for my mom!”

Our condolences go out to George “Funky” Brown’s family, friends and loved ones.