50 Cent won’t face criminal charges for an incident at a concert in August where he reportedly threw a microphone, striking a woman in the audience.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is keeping the case open but has opted not to file charges currently. On Friday (Nov. 17), they released a statement that read, “At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Mr. Jackson. This matter has been set for a City Attorney Hearing, a pre-filing diversion available to eligible individuals.”

According to XXL, the case will be open for one year from the date of the incident. During that time, it can be re-evaluated for criminal charges if further incidents occur involving 50 Cent. If no additional police contacts are made, it’ll be closed.

The event took place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena during 50 Cent’s “The Final Lap Tour.” Footage and photos from the concert showed the rapper visibly frustrated with malfunctioning microphones before throwing them into the crowd. One of the mics allegedly hit Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain, causing visible injuries to her head and face.

Monegain, who was in a restricted area, filed a police report following the incident. Initially presented as a potential felony battery case to the L.A. District Attorney, it was then handed to the City Attorney.

Following the show, 50 Cent’s lawyer, Scott Leemon, defended his client. He told PEOPLE, “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD this afternoon, my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Currently, the New York rapper is on his “The Final Lap Tour” to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. It’s slated to conclude in Auckland, New Zealand on Dec. 14.