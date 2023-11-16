A shocking video shows a white male North Carolina police officer repeatedly punching a Black woman who was being arrested for allegedly smoking weed.

The incident, which was captured by a bystander, happened on Monday (Nov. 13) as four cops could be seen holding the woman down to the ground, while a fifth hit her several times. Apparently, she and another man were smoking weed in public when police approached them.

According to a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the woman was hit seven times in the knees and 10 more times with a closed fist, and the man arrested with her was armed with a 9 mm handgun. “One officer threw multiple strikes to the female subject’s right thigh and ‘Stop resisting’ was stated several times,” the statement read. “After several repeated verbal commands, an officer struck the female subject seven times with knee strikes and 10 closed fist strikes to the [perineal] nerve in the thigh to gain compliance. “The officer was intentional about where the strikes were made.”