Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff via Getty Images
By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.16.2023

A shocking video shows a white male North Carolina police officer repeatedly punching a Black woman who was being arrested for allegedly smoking weed.

The incident, which was captured by a bystander, happened on Monday (Nov. 13) as four cops could be seen holding the woman down to the ground, while a fifth hit her several times. Apparently, she and another man were smoking weed in public when police approached them.

According to a statement from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the woman was hit seven times in the knees and 10 more times with a closed fist, and the man arrested with her was armed with a 9 mm handgun. “One officer threw multiple strikes to the female subject’s right thigh and ‘Stop resisting’ was stated several times,” the statement read. “After several repeated verbal commands, an officer struck the female subject seven times with knee strikes and 10 closed fist strikes to the [perineal] nerve in the thigh to gain compliance. “The officer was intentional about where the strikes were made.”

“I get it. I understand the outrage,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said during a press release on Wednesday (Nov. 15). “I understand the emotions that come when you look at a video that involves an officer who is punching a female who we’re trying to make the arrest and subdue.”

He revealed that the officer was removed from patrol duties while an internal investigation takes place. “We have to take a close look at when is enough enough,” Jennings continued. “I can tell you that in the public’s opinion, absolutely, the public is going to say that was excessive, and I understand that. I get it.” He added, “We’ve seen historically, not just in Charlotte but across the country, it’s the mistreatment of Black and brown people throughout the country by police. And that’s what people look at and causes concern.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Police Brutality

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

By Kaden Thaxton
  /  11.14.2023

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal charges in death of Tyre Nichols

By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2023

Jayland Walker's family feels ignored by city leaders after officers in shooting death return to active duty

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.24.2023

Leonard Allan Cure's mother speaks out after he was killed by Georgia police: "My soul aches"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.20.2023

Georgia police unveil dashcam and bodycam footage leading up to Leonard Allan Cure's death

By Jon Powell
  /  10.19.2023

Black man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years shot and killed by Georgia police during traffic stop

By Jon Powell
  /  10.18.2023

Tamika Mallory points out disparities in Carlee Russell case and Shanquella Robinson's death

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.12.2023

Jacksonville authorities open investigation after video shows Black man's brutal injuries during arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" examines the rising death toll in jails

By Aqua Boogie
  /  10.02.2023

Seattle police officer's comments about deceased woman having "limited value" under investigation

By REVOLT
  /  09.14.2023

Former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols hit with federal civil rights violations

By Jon Powell
  /  09.13.2023

Wisconsin Black man wrongfully arrested at Applebee's reportedly obtains powerful lawyer with help from JAY-Z

By Jon Powell
  /  08.31.2023

Inmate who was found dead in Fulton County Jail pleaded for help days prior

By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2023

A San Francisco bakery refuses to serve police officers: “Reem’s has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.28.2023

Mississippi police officer loses job following arrest of Black 10-year-old for public urination

By REVOLT
  /  08.23.2023
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

15 rap lyrics that unapologetically blast social injustice

By Kaden Thaxton
  /  11.14.2023

Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty to federal charges in death of Tyre Nichols

By Jon Powell
  /  11.02.2023

Jayland Walker's family feels ignored by city leaders after officers in shooting death return to active duty

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.24.2023

Leonard Allan Cure's mother speaks out after he was killed by Georgia police: "My soul aches"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  10.20.2023

Georgia police unveil dashcam and bodycam footage leading up to Leonard Allan Cure's death

By Jon Powell
  /  10.19.2023

Black man who was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years shot and killed by Georgia police during traffic stop

By Jon Powell
  /  10.18.2023

Tamika Mallory points out disparities in Carlee Russell case and Shanquella Robinson's death

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.12.2023

Jacksonville authorities open investigation after video shows Black man's brutal injuries during arrest

By Jon Powell
  /  10.04.2023

"REVOLT Black News Weekly" examines the rising death toll in jails

By Aqua Boogie
  /  10.02.2023

Seattle police officer's comments about deceased woman having "limited value" under investigation

By REVOLT
  /  09.14.2023

Former officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols hit with federal civil rights violations

By Jon Powell
  /  09.13.2023

Wisconsin Black man wrongfully arrested at Applebee's reportedly obtains powerful lawyer with help from JAY-Z

By Jon Powell
  /  08.31.2023

Inmate who was found dead in Fulton County Jail pleaded for help days prior

By REVOLT
  /  08.30.2023

A San Francisco bakery refuses to serve police officers: “Reem’s has a deep commitment to uplifting social and racial justice"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  08.28.2023

Mississippi police officer loses job following arrest of Black 10-year-old for public urination

By REVOLT
  /  08.23.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list

Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.

By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2023
On In 5

Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'

On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.11.2023
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'

On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!

By REVOLT
  /  07.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'

On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.

By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2023
On In 5

BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'

For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!

By REVOLT
  /  08.08.2023
Social Justice

Isaac Hayes III makes history as first Black entrepreneur to raise $10 million in crowdfunding

Fanbase’s latest crowdfunding campaign crossed the $4.5 million threshold, making founder Isaac Hayes III the first Black entrepreneur to cross the eight figure mark in Reg CF.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  11.09.2023
Interest

Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance

In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.

By Felipe Patterson
  /  11.13.2023
Black Girl Stuff

Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'

Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.

By REVOLT
  /  11.15.2023
News

Pepsi Zero Sugar shows up to celebrate and support HBCU students during homecoming season

The brand’s HBCU Tour is part of PepsiCo’s larger commitment to the long-term success of HBCU students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.25.2023
Bet On Black

Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'

On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!

By REVOLT
  /  11.07.2023
Social Justice

Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”

“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.11.2023
News

Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money

At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.26.2023
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70

Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.

By Legendary Lade
  /  11.06.2023
Interest

Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling

“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.

By Kiara Byrd
  /  11.03.2023
News

Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances

“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD. 

By Aria Bell
  /  11.06.2023
News

Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves

“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.

By Aria Bell
  /  10.13.2023
News

Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood

“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said. 

By Aria Bell
  /  10.27.2023
Interviews

Machel Montano opens up about life as a child star, new music, and exciting business moves

In an exclusive interview with REVOLT, Machel Montano dove into his musical journey, childhood stardom, and an exciting new chapter in business.

By Charlene Masona
  /  11.03.2023
REVOLT WORLD

Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people

“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  11.03.2023
Interviews

Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto

“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!

By Oumou Fofana
  /  11.01.2023
View More
Revolt - New Episodes