Rick Ross is looking for someone special to assist him during his time in the friendly skies. On Tuesday (Nov. 14), the Carol City star took to Instagram Stories to announce an open position to be his personal flight attendant.

“Right behind me is Maybach Air,” he began, acknowledging his private plane in the background. “For the very first time, the boss Rozay is looking for his own personal flight attendant, my own personal cabin attendant, paying anywhere between $85,000 and $115,000 annually, that’s a year.”

He continued, “You gotta have experience, you gotta have that positive vibe, you gotta be able to prepare the cuisine, serve the cuisine. I’ve had a seizure on a plane before, you gotta be able to handle the CPR. Of course, let’s travel the world, let’s be about our business, let’s be professional. I need an amazing and professional cabin attendant. I’m looking for you. I can’t wait to find you.” He also provided an email for potential hires within the clip.