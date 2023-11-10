Hours prior to Sharon’s post, PEOPLE revealed that Keke filed a restraining order against Darius over allegations of threats, physical violence, and property damage. In addition, she requested sole custody of their 8-month-old son, Leodis.

According to the outlet, Darius exhibited multiple instances of abuse over a two-year period, with the most recent incident being on Sunday (Nov. 5). Following a verbal argument over their child, he “knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands, and then ran out of the house,” read the California Superior Court filing. The documents were said to have included images from Palmer’s home security footage, a few of which revealed “when Darius body slammed me onto the stairs by my neck” in February 2022.

As REVOLT previously reported, Darius came under fire after he made disapproving tweets about Keke’s outfit after clips of her at Usher’s Las Vegas residency surfaced on social media in July. Keke later collaborated with the “OMG” star in a music video for “Boyfriend,” which was generally perceived as a lighthearted response to the controversy.