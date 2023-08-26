The summer heat is hot, but Keke Palmer and her new curves are the real scorcher! The actress has taken “Dirty 30” to new heights after dropping images from a new and uber-sexy photoshoot on her 30th birthday today (Aug. 26). To say she gagged all of her fans would be putting it mildly.

On Twitter, the Big Boss showed off side-by-side images of herself, proving that time and life have done her body well. The first two images showed her with a slimmer figure in a mini crop top and black thong. The third revealed her fuller curves covered in oil as she posed in a matching black latex undergarment set.

Palmer continued to put on a show for her followers over on Instagram, where, in one post, she shared a carousel of titillating photos of her in a snakeskin-textured latex bodysuit. She had black makeup smudged over parts of her exposed flesh as she posed to give the camera a shot of her backside, where “3” and “0” were written on her buttocks.