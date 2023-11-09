11:11 will consist of 22 songs divided into two parts. The project will also boast assists from Davido, Lojay, Future, Fridayy, Justin Bieber, and Byron Messia, the last of whom appears on Brown’s latest single, “Nightmares.” As the Virginia talent confirmed in an Instagram Story, the Sean Kingston, Ryan Press, and HoodyBaby-produced offering is about a downhearted gangster who found himself leaning on vices due to overwhelming feelings of hopelessness.

“Me brother get tied up in the streets, said them can’t leave out, and if you can’t bring the Glock ’round so, then them nah leave out, more time alone, soldier nah trust no one, if he ever see the pagan them, him turn evil, him say, ‘Me depressed, so Henny my medicine,’ it’s just me and my Remington, pigs them want stick around like gelatin…”

In the Travis Colbert-directed visual for “Nightmares,” Brown connected with Messia in the Tivoli Gardens neighborhood of Kingston, Jamaica. He also shared footage from his headlining appearance at the island’s BZR Weekend, which took place back in August. Check it out below.