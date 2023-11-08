Back in August, Richie Laurent reintroduced himself to the scene with “Airplane Mode.” Produced by S Class, the hard-hitting number saw him utilizing the triplet flow to remind listeners about his unique fashion sense and rockstar lifestyle.
“Time of the essence, I live in the present, airplane mode, I ain’t get your message, h**s on my d**k, they love how I’m dressin’, pop a Moet, you know I’m flexin’, all the bad b**ches, you know that I’m sexin’, tellin’ these h**s get the f**k out my section, trippin’ on h**s is out of the question, all of my n**gas, you know that we steppin’, standin’ on couches, we lookin’ like money, all of my fits, you know they go dummy, $300 a bottle, $2,000 on a fit…”
Today (Nov. 8), Laurent teamed up with Capitol Cinema for a matching visual that brings viewers into the heart of Washington, D.C. Along with his crew, the Uptown artist flexes with cars, jewelry, yachts, women, and much more. Overall, the clip gives last-minute summer vibes before the colder days officially decide to stick around for the long haul.
Formerly known as Yung Richie P and Richie Starboi, the veteran rapper first made serious waves with “Racks,” a collaboration alongside DMV peer Major Mayo and Dipset legend Jim Jones that quickly garnered him notable co-signs from the likes of Vado and Chink Santana. Since then, he continued his momentum with songs like “Goon To A Goblin” with King Shug and Felipé Dro, “Straight To The Top,” “She Wear What I Wear,” “Juice,” and “In My Bag.” In 2021, he teamed up with A1 Flow for the drill-inspired “Huncho,” which later received an upgrade courtesy of Xanman. Press play on Richie Laurent’s “Airplane Mode” video below.
