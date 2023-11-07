On Friday (Nov. 3), Shenseea and Lola Brooke teamed up for “Beama,” a booming cut that was produced by London On Da Track, Dready, and Phil The Keys. The track sees both ladies delivering some of their hardest verses to date, beginning with Shenseea’s boastful lines about making boss moves and maintaining a high-end lifestyle.

“Drop Double R, f**k a Bimmer, grass green but mi still hustle fi make it greener, more cheese ‘pon mi bread, it look like pizza, VVS so cold, straight out of my freezer, me nuh play, like the dealers, top shottas and squeezers, me nuh talk to bum b**ch bottom feeders, hot head fever, top model diva, pop bottles, we the champion, handle the ball like Kyrie, I be main dish, you the side piece…”

The accompanying clip for “Beama” comes courtesy of Grand Karatekidd and Sam Brave. Keeping things simple, the artists ride in the back of an SUV and hang with their crews on a street corner.

For Shenseea, her latest single follows recent drops like “Rain” with Skillibeng, “Curious,” “Sold Out,” “Talk Truth,” and “Waistline.” In 2022, the Jamaican talent unveiled her debut LP, ALPHA, a 14-song body of work with contributions from Tyga, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Beanie Man, and Sean Paul. The album debuted at No. 2 and No. 3 on Billboard‘s Reggae Albums and Heatseekers Albums charts, respectively.

In addition to “Beama,” Brooklyn-born Brooke assisted Cincinnati’s Skylar Blatt on another track titled “F**k Fame Pt. 2.” As previously reported by REVOLT, the XXL Freshman alum will release her own debut, Dennis Daughter, this Friday (Nov. 10) with big assists from Coi Leray, Latto, Yung Miami, French Montana, Bryson Tiller, and more. You can check out both “Beama” and “F**k Fame Pt. 2” below.