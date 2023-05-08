Photo: Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  05.08.2023

Back in 2021, Skillibeng liberated the runaway hit “Coke,” which was produced by EastSyde Records. The track caught plenty of attention for its matching video, which saw the fast-rising star performing at the site of a widely publicized plane crash in Jamaica’s Clarendon Parish. On Friday (May 5), Skilli returned with “Coke Part II,” his first official drop since February’s “16CHOPPA” with Nardo Wick. Much like its predecessor, “Coke Part II” sees him maintaining his position as the hottest in dancehall.

“Run the street like motorcade, make the most money, f**k the most gyal, them p**sy them nuh know money, me four pocket stuff up, no me nose stuffy, flying saucer, alien a roll up in, big Glock fi shub in a your face, make a sure duppy, bowl up your face and bore up it, we have the most rifle in a the road bussin’, no disturb the road runnin’…”

Back in December of 2022, Skillibeng released I’ll Never Die – The Prodigy Edition, a 10-song effort with a couple of contributions from Rich The Kid and Kyoka. Prior to that, the “Crocodile Teeth” star kept his fans fed with the well-received EP Mr. Universe and a slew of loose singles, including “Pree” with Popcaan, “blessing me” with Mura Masa, “Whap Whap (Remix)” with French Montana and Fivio Foreign, “Rain” with Shenseea, and “More Fire.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Skillibeng explained to On The Radar why he feels he is the biggest artist of his genre.

“I’m not braggin’, but… it’s been like three years now since I’ve been the most talked about artist from Jamaica, whether locally or internationally,” he said. “I’ve been the most talked about artist for a couple of years now and everybody wants to know, like, ‘Who this kid is? Who is Skillibeng?'”

Press play on “Coke Part II” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Rap
Singles
Skillibeng

