Beyoncé is definitely a diva.

During a recent appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s talk show, “Sherri,” Tina Knowles jokingly revealed that her daughter gets “really mean” during the quick outfit changes backstage at her shows. “Oh my God… You know, we laughed about this recently because I was saying, ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’ and I am really happy that I don’t have to be back there anymore,” Tina said. “We’d laugh because she used to do ‘Flaws and All.’ She would say, ‘I’m a [b**ch] in the morning,’ and I’ll be like, ‘And the evening too.'”

She also added that Beyoncé would end up apologizing for her comments she made during the rush. “After we get out, she’ll be like, ‘Mama, I’m so sorry,’ and I’m like, ‘I know,’” the proud mom continued. “Sometimes she’ll be crying, and I was like, ‘She crying because she know she just said some crazy stuff to us.’ But that’s the heat of the moment, because you’re trying to get your shoes on, and everybody’s waiting, and if somebody’s messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show. So, I understand it.” Check out the full conversation below.