As residents of Lewiston, Maine continue to mourn after their deadliest mass shooting that left 18 people dead and 13 others injured, new details regarding the suspected gunman have emerged.
According to documents obtained by ABC News, back in May, Robert Card’s ex-wife and their teenage son went to a local police department with concerns. In all caps at the top of the incident report from the responding officer, Sagadahoc County Deputy Chad Carleton, a notice advised to “USE CAUTION IF RESPONDING” to Robert’s home due to his “PARANOID BEHAVIOR” and that he has “10-15 FIREARMS” in his house and/or truck.
“I learned from [Robert’s son] that his father’s mental health is in question. [Robert’s son] told me that back around January, he noticed his father was starting to claim that people were saying things about him, while out in public,” Carleton wrote. The boy said that his father would “start to claim that people around them were talking about him” even when there was nobody in his presence. He added that his father was “likely hearing voices or starting to experience paranoia,” which was a “re-occurring theme” as Robert claimed disrespectful things were being said about him, “such as calling him a pedophile,” the officer continued.
The suspect’s paranoia and anger issues were then put on his family. The teenager recalled a time he visited his father back in April — he “became very angry, accusing him of saying things about him behind his back.” Carleton added, “Cara said she is very worried about [their son] spending time with Robert, considering what may be a deteriorating mental health condition… Cara also told me that Robert had recently picked up 10-15 handguns/rifles that had previously been stored at his brother Ryan Card’s house. [His son] said the majority of the guns are locked up in Robert’s bedroom but added he may have one in his truck. [Robert’s son] denied that Robert has done anything threatening with the guns, but is concerned that his father has them.”
More missed warning signs include that back in September, The Maine National Guard asked local police to check on Robert, after a soldier became concerned that the Army reservist would “snap and commit a mass shooting,” CNN reported. As previously reported by REVOLT, after a massive two-day manhunt, law enforcement confirmed on Friday (Oct. 27) that Robert was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits
If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.
Who are the Top 10 greatest rappers of all time? | 'The Great Debate'
Hosted by Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “The Great Debate” brings together Trina, Symba, Tierra Whack, and Rob Markman as they discuss hip hop’s brightest stars and decide on the genre’s Top 10 artists of all time. In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday and live from REVOLT WORLD, it’s a thrilling debate hip hop lovers truly do not want to miss. Presented by Ally.
How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'
Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'
In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/27-10/29 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 27 – Oct. 29 weekend forecast. Watch here!
Jim Jones gives us the 10/20-10/22 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 20 – Oct. 22 weekend forecast. Watch here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Get rich by investing wisely | 'Maconomics'
Ross Mac takes us on a journey live at REVOLT WORLD for a discussion on changing our relationship with money and breaking generational curses to gain generational wealth. Brought to you by State Farm.
Best chef's kiss | 'Bet on Black'
“Bet on Black” is back with an all-new season! Watch as judges Pinky Cole, Bun B, Van Lathan, and Target’s Melanie Gatewood-Hall meet new contestants and hear pitches from entrepreneurs Saucy D and Chef Diva Dawg.
Million meals, one mission: State Farm & Hawks unite for Atlanta | 'REVOLT Black News'
In this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into the collaborative efforts of State Farm Insurance and the Atlanta Hawks. Watch!
Usher opens up about fatherhood, divorce, and carrying on the R&B torch | 'REVOLT Black News'
In this week’s episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we sit down with R&B superstar Usher for an in-depth conversation about his prolific 30-year career. The talent reflects on his rise to fame as a teenager, becoming an R&B heartthrob, transitioning to more mature music as he grew older and more.
JAY-Z talks fatherhood, wanting to record new music, and much more
JAY-Z spoke to Gayle King for “CBS Mornings.”
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.