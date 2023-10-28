An intensive two-day manhunt for an Army reservist suspected of killing more than a dozen people this week in a mass shooting in Maine has come to an end.

Authorities confirmed on Friday (Oct. 27) evening that Robert Card was found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to CNN. His deceased body was located close to a recycling plant, which he had recently been fired from, and near the Androscoggin River in Lisbon Falls. His abandoned white Subaru Outback was previously located not far from the river.

“Like many Maine people, I breathe a sigh of relief knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone else. I know there are many people who share that sentiment. I also know that his death may not bring solace to the victims of this tragedy,” said Governor Janet Mills in a released statement. “While this search has concluded, I know that law enforcement continues to fully investigate this tragedy so that we can bring what closure we can to the victims and their families.”

“This was a tragic two days for the families in Maine who have been devastated by gun violence… Americans should not have to live like this,” said President Joe Biden in a statement Friday. “I call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep Americans safe. And I will continue doing everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic.” The tragedy is the deadliest shooting since the Uvalde, Texas, massacre in 2022.

Card, 40, is accused of using a semiautomatic weapon in a shooting rampage on Oct. 25 at Just-in-Time Recreation and Schemengees Bar & Grille in Lewiston. A total of 18 people were killed, and 13 others were injured. Authorities have yet to release details of a possible motive.

The victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 76, are identified as Ronald G. Morin, 50; Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40; Joshua A. Seal, 36; Bryan M. MacFarlane, 41; Joseph Lawrence Walker, 57; Arthur Fred Strout, 42; Maxx A. Hathaway, 35; Stephen M. Vozzella, 45; Thomas Ryan Conrad, 34; Michael R. Deslauriers II, 51; Jason Adam Walker, 51; Tricia C. Asselin, 53; William A. Young, 44; Aaron Young, 14; Robert E. Violette, 76; Lucille M. Violette, 73; William Frank Brackett, 48; and Keith D. Macneir, 64.