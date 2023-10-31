More details have emerged about PnB Rock’s murder case as two new suspects, Tremont Jones and Wynisha Evans, were charged. Both of them appeared in court Monday (Oct. 30).
According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, law enforcement believed that Jones, who was arrested in May of 2022, was the person who tipped off the alleged killers to the Philly rapper’s location. During a probable cause hearing held in August of 2022, a detective testified that Jones and PnB Rock “exchanged a fist bump” when the “Selfish” hitmaker first entered Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles with his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. A motion to dismiss charges stated that the detective told the court that Jones met up with Freddie Trone outside of the restaurant moments later, before the shooting, and handed over an object that he got from his vehicle which, was “covered with a towel.” Jones also reportedly called Freddie’s phone around the time of the incident. Jones was charged with two counts of robbery, one count of conspiring to rob PnB Rock and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.
The other new defendant in the case, Evans, was also arrested in May of 2022 and charged with being an accessory after the fact. Prosecutors alleged that she drove Freddie from Los Angeles to Las Vegas after the slaying to help him escape the public manhunt.
In the 123-page transcript obtained by the publication, more details leading to the suspects’ arrests included an alleged failed cover-up. Police claimed that hours after the shooting, Freddie tried to set the getaway car on fire two blocks from his home. They added that the torching of the vehicle didn’t go so well as Freddie had burns all over his arms before his arrest, so he was sent to the hospital for medical evaluation.
As previously reported by REVOLT, PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. LAPD arrested Freddie, his 17-year-old son — who allegedly pulled the trigger — and his wife Shauntel Trone, who was charged as an accessory after the fact. Freddie and Shauntel Trone pleaded not guilty, as did Jones and Evans.
