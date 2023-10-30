On Sunday (Oct. 29), JELEEL! made an appearance at a Nitro Circus event at Anaheim, CA’s Honda Center. During the extreme sports celebration, the Rhode Island star attempted to ride a tricycle down a 40-foot ramp and crashed on the ground after veering off to the side. As fan-recorded footage revealed, he laid still in the moments after, worrying those who witnessed what took place.

Later that evening, JELEEL! took to social media to reveal that he is doing fine. “I’m good y’all! Appreciate everyone’s concerns, walked out the hospital with a few stitches! Alhumdullilah!” he said on Instagram while sharing a photo showcasing his injuries. “Y’all know I’m a superhero. C’mon now,” he added in the post’s comments, which contained responses from peers like Jay Critch, MadeinTYO, Lil Gnar, and Tkay Maidza.