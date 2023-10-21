NLE Choppa fans can rest assured that the rapper is safe after scores of reports surfaced late Friday (Oct. 20) evening suggesting that he may have been missing. The Memphis native gave his mother, Angela Potts, and concerned supporters quite the scare when he fell off the grid without notice for hours.

Potts, who is also Choppa’s manager, made an impassioned plea for information on her son’s whereabouts in posts shared on Instagram. “Y’all, help me pray over my child. He plans on moving back to Cottonwood, where we worked hard to get out of, just for a mixtape. SMH! I ain’t talked to this boy in hours, and he usually doesn’t do this. One thing I know about my son is that he doesn’t go ghost for any reason. Whatever you’re working on, I pray God is guiding you. If y’all hear from him, please contact me ASAP. To the fans he wants to please, thanks a lot,” she wrote in the since-deleted post.

Days before his presumed disappearance, the “Walk Em Out” artist was observed on Twitter responding to people who claimed his music had fallen off and those who made requests for the “old NLE” to release music. In a video response, which has since been deleted from his Instagram Story, Choppa expressed his frustrations with the criticisms of his efforts to expand his catalog.

Shortly after midnight on Saturday (Oct. 21), Potts informed fans that there was no longer a reason to be worried about Choppa. She began by thanking his fans for their support, explaining that he was okay after taking time to himself. “He just needed a minute but didn’t communicate it to his loved ones,” his mother wrote in the update. She continued, “I never intended to scare anyone with my post, nor did I expect for people to think he is missing, but the frustrations of being the mother of a celebrity can be a bit much and overwhelming at times.”

In April, Choppa released his sophomore album, Cottonwood 2. The project boasts 22 tracks and features from Rick Ross, G Herbo, Polo G, Duke Deuce, Kevin Gates, Fivio Foreign, and Lil Wayne, to name a few.