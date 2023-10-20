According to TMZ, Suge Knight will soon be entertaining the masses from behind bars. Alongside Breakbeat Media CEO and The Source founder Dave Mays, the incarcerated former mogul will soon be premiering “Collect Call With Suge Knight,” a show that will cover everything from the current state of hip hop to the Snoop Dogg-owned Death Row Records. The first episode is expected to arrive on Halloween (Oct. 31).
“I’m so excited to be able to enlist the help of my longtime friend and one of hip hop’s most formidable, pioneering, and fearless leaders,” says Mays about the upcoming series. “‘Collect Call With Suge Knight‘ will awaken hip hop fans worldwide and build bridges across multiple generations.”
As previously reported by REVOLT, Knight gave a taste of what to expect in a phone call to TMZ’s Harvey Levin. During the conversation, he chimed in on the recent arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis. “I didn’t think Keefe D would ever get arrested, nor do I want to see him get arrested,” he stated. “Me and Keefe D played on the same football team, and whatever the circumstances, if he did have involvement or if he didn’t have involvement in anything, I wouldn’t wish someone going to prison on my worst enemy.”
He continued by addressing speculation that Orlando Anderson was the triggerman on the night that Tupac Shakur was fatally shot in Las Vegas. “It was only two people in the car,” Knight added. “I never had anything bad to say about Orlando because, number one, he wasn’t the shooter. Number two, he came to my hearing, and told them to let me go and told the truth, and they still didn’t let me go.”
Knight — who is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for voluntary manslaughter — also made it clear that he won’t be getting involved in Keefe D’s case. “I’m not gonna be on the stand to testify for somebody. For what?” the Compton native added. “One thousand percent I wouldn’t go, I wouldn’t testify, none of that s**t.”
