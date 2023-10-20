Leonard Allan Cure’s mother said her soul aches after her son was shot and killed by a Camden County, GA sheriff’s deputy, who pulled him over for speeding this past Monday (Oct. 16).

“My heart is disconnected and my soul aches,” Mary Cure told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 18). She was also seen holding up a photo of Leonard. “He said, ‘I love you and I’ll see you soon.’ That’s the last I heard from him… I was uneasy every time he left because I was like, ‘Will he get a traffic stop? Is he going to be a victim of that?’” the mother said. “From the time that he was released, he was never set free. Lived in constant fear… Is this going to be the day that they’re gonna lock him up, beat him up, or kill him? I lived with that. That is torture.”