As REVOLT previously reported, officials opened an investigation into the death of Leonard Allan Cure, a Black man who was shot by a Camden County, GA sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop on Monday (Oct. 16). According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the situation escalated after the 53-year-old was told that he would be arrested over claims of speeding and reckless driving.

“After not complying with the deputy’s requests, the deputy tased Cure. Cure assaulted the deputy. The deputy used the Taser for a second time and an ASP baton; however, Cure still did not comply,” their statement read. “The deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure. EMTs treated Cure, but he later died.”