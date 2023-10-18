A sheriff’s deputy is now under inquiry after authorities say he fatally shot and killed a Black man in Camden County, GA — one who was wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Leonard Allan Cure was pulled over by the unnamed official on Interstate 95 this past Monday (Oct. 16). The reason said traffic stop was initiated is yet to be confirmed.

“Cure complied with the officer’s commands until learning that he was under arrest,” GBI’s official statement read. “After not complying with the deputy’s requests, the deputy tased Cure. Cure assaulted the deputy. The deputy used the Taser for a second time and an ASP baton; however, Cure still did not comply. The deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure. EMTs treated Cure, but he later died.” According to the Innocence Project of Florida, the 53-year-old was on his way home after visiting his mother in South Florida.