Dame Dash revealed that he is willing to have a conversation with JAY-Z to resolve their disagreement.

During a recent interview on “The CEO Show,” the entrepreneur opened up about his estranged relationship with his fellow Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder. “When I look at what happened between me and JAY, it’s like I blame JAY for letting it happen, but all the people that really made it happen are the ones that are… benefiting from him the most now. I was stopping them from getting money,” Dash said. “My friendship comes before the business. Either way, unless [JAY-Z] was down with it, then it wouldn’t [have] happened.”

Dash was referring to himself, JAY-Z and Kareem Burke reportedly selling Roc-A-Fella Records for $10 million, which left them at odds with each for years. “Where I’m at now is that if Roc-A-Fella and the ones that weren’t billionaires want to get money on the right terms, I’m down. I’m telling you publicly I will [have the conversation]. And I’ve never not said that. But JAY’s never had that accountability to have that real conversation with me.”

The record executive continued, “I always said as a man that we could always talk it up. Men should always be able to talk things up, but I’m really happy with my life right now. I know the world would love to see it and I’m down for it. If we could create something that inspires me, period. I don’t want to be f**king running on the stage dancing around. I’m too chubby for that right now.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Memphis Bleek spoke about about how Dash played a significant role in JAY-Z’s success despite their sour relationship. “Dame wasn’t around for the ride, neither was Biggs — everybody played a major role. When I came around, it was Clark Kent and Hov running around in the studio,” the “Like That” rapper said. “Dame had the industry, the knowledge of being a manager. Hov was straight from the block. He didn’t know nothing about the industry.”