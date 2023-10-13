“I’m excited to announce that I’ve been silently working on a free mentorship program for men of color in the U.S. [and] Puerto Rico called ImpactMENtorship,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “Inspired by my friend Sophia Chang [and] Unlock Her Potential, I recruited an impressive network of incredible mentors in the areas of ART, CULINARY, FASHION, FILM/TV, MEDIA, MUSIC, and SPORTS.”

He continued, “I will be announcing new mentors everyday until applications open on the 15th. Applications open at noon on Sunday (Oct. 15) and close noon [on] Sunday, Oct. 29. You can see more about the program at impactMENtorship.org. Due to the high profile of our mentors, we anticipate significant demand for the program. To increase your chances of matching with your chosen mentor, we strongly encourage all applicants to carefully research the program and mentors, prepare your application in advance and submit early. Good luck!”