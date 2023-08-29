This past Saturday (Aug. 26), Ice Cube brought BIG3 to London’s O2 Arena, where fans were able to enjoy the basketball league’s All-Star Game. Among the stars on the court was Jaylen Brown, who officially became the first active NBA player to take part in the increasingly popular 3-on-3 exhibition. As part of Team BIG, the Boston Celtics forward tallied nine points, five rebounds, and two assists in a 51-42 loss against an opposing squad led by Jodie Meeks, Gerald Green, and Jason Richardson.

During the festivities, CBS Sports asked Brown the reason behind his decision to put on a uniform for BIG3. “Having some fun with charity, giving back to the community, and supporting, that’s it,” the 26-year-old talent stated. Cube then followed with his own take on Brown’s contribution. “I was blown away. I asked him was he sure he wanted to make this move. He was like, ‘Yo, I wanna do this for the game, for the players, and it’s a big move for the league,'” the hip hop legend recalled.