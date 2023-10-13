Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that Tupac Shakur proposed to her in 1995 while he was serving time in prison, but she turned him down because she thought he would’ve divorced her after his release.

The actress made the claim during her recent appearance on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All the Smoke” podcast to promote her upcoming memoir, “Worthy.” She said, “When I wrote about that in the book and when I had to talk about it, speak my words for the Audible version of the book, that was probably one of the more painful parts. Seeing him there, the condition that he was in and having to leave him there. He was in bad shape. And so, when he asked me to get married, he was at Rikers [Island].”

The Girls Trip star continued, “I knew at that time that he needed somebody to do time with him, which I was gonna do anyway. He didn’t have to marry me to do that. I’m here. He needed a rock. Because of our friendship and everything we had been through together, he just wanted to feel that solidified foundation.”

“I promise you, he would’ve married me and divorced me as soon as his a** got out… I just think it was the mind state that he was in. He wrote me this long letter, and even before ‘Pac went to jail, he was starting to shift in a certain manner. Good, really good,” Pinkett Smith added. “And I think that for him, he just felt like, ‘Okay, if I can tether myself, it’ll keep me on a trajectory.’ But trust me, he would’ve divorced me as soon as he — one thing he wouldn’t want me as is a wife. I know that for a fact! But I think just being at Rikers, it just kind of shook him a little.” Check out the clip below.