On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Mozzy unveiled a new single titled “If I Die Right Now,” a KXVI and Mozz-produced offering that sees him pouring his heart out about family, the streets, and much more on wax.

“There’s times I wanna be alone, Granny died on the same couch I use to sleep on, I can hear voices that’s sayin’ keep goin’, destined for greatness, I been knowin’, just happy I get to show it, watch h**la, my n**gas blow it, apprehended for a blower that carried multiple bodies, dropped on his lawyer to show him I really got him, still Lil’ Tim if you knew me ‘fore I was Mozzy, s**t brazy, we really made it…”

The powerful cut came with a matching video that shows the Sacramento talent sitting alone as his memories come to life in reenacted scenes. He can also be spotted delivering his rhymes as his homies stand beside him.

Back in 2022, Mozzy delivered his most recent body of work, Survivor’s Guilt, his first under Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group. That project consisted of 15 cuts and additional assists from EST Gee, Shordie Shordie, YG, Blxst, 42 Dugg, 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch, and more. Since then, the “Pricetag” rapper continued his momentum with the six-song EP KOLLECT KALL and well-received singles like “10 Percent” and “Count Time.” He also appeared on tracks like “Can’t Explain (Remix),” YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper,” DJ Drama’s “Been A While,” and Dame D.O.L.L.A.’s “Long Live Free.”

In an interview with REVOLT, Mozzy opened up on how it feels to achieve success in the music industry. “It’s crazy, I wake up every day feeling like I’m living my childhood dream,” he said. “I’m living everything I’ve dreamed of. When you sit on your bunk in jail, you just dream. You try to imagine s**t… I’m beyond blessed and highly favored.”

Press play on “If I Die Right Now” below.