Britney Spears ignited conversations about a potential collaboration with JAY-Z this week. In a now-deleted Instagram post on Monday (Oct. 9), the pop icon danced to Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” and hinted at her desire to work with The Carters.

Wearing a cheetah-print bikini, Spears showed her dance moves to the 2016 track. She wrote in the caption, “So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge… So, I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually! Just need to meet JAY-Z and add a rap to it… What’s up???”

While “Daddy Lessons” originally peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot 100, a collaboration could propel it back into the limelight. Though Spears has never worked directly with either Hov or Beyoncé, the trio did share screen time in a 2004 Pepsi Super Bowl commercial. The ad, featuring Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” sported a gladiator theme.

Meanwhile, Spears attracted the attention of Plies earlier this year. Since filing for divorce this summer, she’s been on the Florida rapper’s radar. He posted a video in August, where he was seen joyously singing along to Spears’ 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time.”

The “Toxic” songstress’ recent posts have been generating controversy of late. Last month, a video of her performing knife choreography sparked worries from fans, prompting a wellness check by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. However, she eventually clapped back and let social media know that they were props.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé announced that her “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” concert film will be hitting the big screen in December. It’ll be available to view at AMC theaters with prices starting at $22.

In the trailer, the music icon shared, “When I am performing, I am nothing but free. The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free, and no one is judged. Start over, start fresh, create the new — that’s what the RENAISSANCE is about.”